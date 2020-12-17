Health deptt conducts 90,000 coronavirus tests in Hazara divison: Riaz Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday siad the health department has conducted 90,000 coronavirus tests in the Hazara division while the objective of the testing was to identify people and areas to control the outbreak.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after administering oath to the newly elected members of All Traders Association Abbottabad here.

Commissioner Hazara said that by following these precautionary measures people could defeat the outbreak of coronavirus.

Riaz Khan said that I am satisfied by the role of traders of Hazara division as they have cooperated with the government for establishing Insaf Sasta Bazar and during the sugar crises.

He also appreciated the people of Hazara division and said that they were educated and well aware of the existing situation, they were following the coronavirus SOPs in public transport and public gatherings which is commendable.

While congratulating the newly elected cabinet of trader's association Riaz Khan said hoped that the new body would work for the welfare of traders, he further said that we welcome all groups of traders our office is open for all.