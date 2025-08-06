Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts.

The committee was constituted on the directives of health advisor to investigate the recruitment being made on fixed pay in these areas.

It was also tasked to ensure transparency in recruitment, analyze evidences and forward recommendations to concerned officials for further action.

The aggrieved parties were directed to forward their written complaints till August 2025 and the applications received after due date would not be considered.