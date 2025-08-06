Health Deptt Constitutes Committee To Probe Complaints In Recruitment
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:07 PM
Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts.
The committee was constituted on the directives of health advisor to investigate the recruitment being made on fixed pay in these areas.
It was also tasked to ensure transparency in recruitment, analyze evidences and forward recommendations to concerned officials for further action.
The aggrieved parties were directed to forward their written complaints till August 2025 and the applications received after due date would not be considered.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman5 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment5 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'5 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects44 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman18 minutes ago
-
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." theme18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children1 hour ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing18 minutes ago
-
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works18 minutes ago
-
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..18 minutes ago