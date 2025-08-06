Open Menu

Health Deptt Constitutes Committee  To Probe Complaints In Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:07 PM

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunlhwa Health Department has constituted a high powred committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela and Haripur districts.

The committee was constituted on the directives of health advisor to investigate the recruitment being made on fixed pay in these areas.

 

It was also tasked to ensure transparency in recruitment, analyze evidences and forward recommendations to concerned officials for further action. 

The aggrieved parties were directed to forward their written complaints till August 2025 and the applications received after due date would not be considered.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

5 minutes ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

5 minutes ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

5 minutes ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

5 minutes ago
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar r ..

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..

44 minutes ago
 Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at ..

Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman

18 minutes ago
 Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Ope ..

Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for educ ..

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children

1 hour ago
 WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full sw ..

WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan