Health Deptt Devolves Financial Authority To MS In All Category C & D Hospitals: Taimur Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Helth Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday declared Medical Superintendents ( MS) of all category "C" and "D" hospitals as drawing and disbursing officer for the financial affairs in respective hospitals in the best public interest with Immediate effect.

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that service delivery will only improve as authority is devolved.

He said that health department has devolved financial authority to all category C (110 bed) & D (40 bed) KP hospitals.

"This gives the MS of each hospital the chance to truly be responsible and accountable for what their hospital delivers", he said.

