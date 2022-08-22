UrduPoint.com

Health Deptt Establishes 37 Medical Camps For Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :In the wake of current floods and torrential monsoon rains, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday established medical camps in flood-affected areas of the province and deployed paramedic teams to provide immediate assistance to the flood victims.

The Health Department had also dispatched stock of necessary medicines to far-flung areas of the province including Chitral to prevent the waterborne disease, said a handout issued here.

According to the report issued by the Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response Unit of the Health Department, a total of 37 medical camps have been set up this week in which thousands of flood affectees have been treated.

The medical camps treated more than 4,000 diarrhea patients and examined at least 1,500 skin patients while medicines were provided free of charge.

