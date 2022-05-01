UrduPoint.com

Health Deptt Extends Around Rs 2.7 Mln Financial Assistance To Lab Technician Widow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Health department extended around Rs 2.7 million finance assistance to widow of Shakir Ali Anjum who died of flame burns in Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) cylinder blast incident on April 29 night.

Deputy Director Technical, Dr Maria Mumtaz, CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani and MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad visited deceased home on direction of Secretary P&SHC South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum.

The health officials handed over cheques of 4 months salary, leave encashement for one year besides financial assistance under other heads.They expressed grief and sympathized with heirs of Shakir.

Monthly salary till 60 years age of the deceased will be given to the widow from the dept, they said.

