Health Deptt Finalizing Preparation For Anti Polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The health department has finalized preparations for upcoming anti-polio drive to be launched from August 17.

CEO District Health Authority, Mariya Mumtaz said training of health workers has been initiated under her supervision.

She informed that 552029 kids up-to five would be vaccinated during the campaign for which 1115 teams have been constituted. The teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops during five days campaign.

She said that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by government would be followed strictly and health worker above fifty will not take part in the drive.

