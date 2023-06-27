Health deptt for establishment of emergency control room at DHQs on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Directorate General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday directed district health officers and Medical superintendents of district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) across KP to set up well equipped emergency control rooms to cope with any emergency on Eid ul Azha.

The DG said that during Eid holidays the public mobility and recreational activities increase and could result in any emergency like situation including road blockage, traffic accident, injuries and medical emergencies which needs proper medical treatment.

He therefore directed the DHOs and MS DHQs to establish fully resourced emergency control rooms in their respective offices and hospitals and deploy proactive personnel to respond to any untoward situation on Eid ul Azha holiday from June 28 to July 1.

He further said that the public could also contact Deputy Director Administration DGHS KP Muhammad Qasim on cell number 0333-9299140 in case of any emergency.