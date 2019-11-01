Health Deptt Imposes Ban On Class IV Appointments
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:32 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed ban on recruitment of class IV in the health facilities across the province, said an official communique issued here on Friday.
The decision has been taken on the directives of Chief Minister.