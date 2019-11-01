UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Imposes Ban On Class IV Appointments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Health deptt imposes ban on class IV appointments

Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed ban on recruitment of class IV in the health facilities across the province, said an official communique issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed ban on recruitment of class IV in the health facilities across the province, said an official communique issued here on Friday.

The decision has been taken on the directives of Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Assess SCC's First ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

17 minutes ago

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese banks resumes business after 2 week clos ..

8 minutes ago

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence messa ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10- ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.