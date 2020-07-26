UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Initiates Smart Sampling Of Citizens In Animal Markets

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Health deptt initiates smart sampling of citizens in animal markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has initiated to conduct smart sampling of the citizens for COVID-19 in the sacrificial animal markets.

According to the P&SHD sources, 1,000 tests will be conducted in the provincial capital on daily basis to protect the citizens from coronavirus.

The health department staff will take samples of every citizen who will come to animal marketsset up in the city and the process of smart sampling will be helpful in evaluating andcontrolling the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

24 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

2 hours ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.