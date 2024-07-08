Open Menu

Health Deptt Issues Guidelines For Meeting Any Emergency During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued guidelines for better medical services in case of any health emergency in the holy month of Muharram.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, all the hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) have been directed to remain open round the clock during the ten days of Muharram.

Health centers have been directed to expand service provision up to the proximity of Imran Bargahs and to also cope with situations arising due to the rush of people gathered for mourning.

Directives have also been issued for the constitution of Emergency Control Rooms at the Directorate and District levels while all medical staff including doctors, nurses, and supporting staff are instructed to ensure their presence during Muharram.

In case of any untoward happening, the emergency department of hospitals would be provided with all necessary medicines and equipment besides extending full cooperation to the district administration, the guidelines added.

The compliance institutes have also been directed to submit reports on the implementation of guidelines issued by the Health Department.

