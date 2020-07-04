UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Issues SOPs For Sacrificial Animal Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Health deptt issues SOPs for sacrificial animal markets

Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding setting up sacrificial animal markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding setting up sacrificial animal markets.

P&SHD Secretary M Usman directed to set up animal markets at least two kilometers away from the city at an open place where social distancing could be maintained.

He directed that cattle sheds, administration offices and medical camps in the markets should be airy while separate exit and entry points should be made in cattle markets and limited persons would be allowed to enter the market.

Car parking would be made at an open place and only two persons would be allowed to come in one car to the market while children, elderly and sick people would not be allowed to enter the market.

The P&SHD secretary said that queue system should be introduced at the entry points and customers would not be allowed to enter the cattle sheds, whereas, visitors would not be allowed to enter the market without mask.

The P&SHD advised the citizens to wear light colour clothes while visiting animal markets so that lice could be immediately visible.

The Punjab Livestock department would also install a medical camp in every market and in case of any suspected person, inform at Helpline 1033 immediately.

Though, there was no evidence of COVID-19 spread through animals, however, sick animals would be immediately separated from others.

The markets administrations would ensure arrangements against the spread of Congo virus in animals.

The Secretary P&SHD said that food should only be provided to sellersand awareness messages should be displayed at several places in themarkets.

Related Topics

Punjab Car Congo Market From

Recent Stories

HCHF commends UN Security Council&#039;s worldwide ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism shares industry outlook with stakeho ..

35 minutes ago

Radio Mirchi in UAE rebrands to ‘Kadak FM’ wit ..

50 minutes ago

Parliament Kashmir Committee Chairman calls on AJK ..

4 minutes ago

Sarwar urges Tiger Force volunteers to serve suffe ..

4 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the Stellar More Fun, More Experienc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.