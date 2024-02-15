Health Deptt issues working days for MTI hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department issued a declaration of days for working in MTI hospitals on Thursday with the approval of Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar.

The days were approved in light of MTI Policy board recommendations, according to the official letters.

"Working days will be implemented at MTIs Hospitals and its affiliated colleges," according to the notification issued in this connection by the health department KP.

"IBP days in MTI hospitals will be from Monday to Saturday, and working days in affiliated MTI Medical Colleges will be from Monday to Friday while the administration is there to ensure the availability of medical staff six days a week for IBP," it added.