Health Deptt. kicks off 12-day vaccination campaign in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :District Health Department has kicked off 12-day vaccination campaign for immunization of underage children against measles, pneumonia, tuberculosis, polio, and other fatal diseases across the district.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner here Wednesday said that the campaign would continue till 22nd September.

The health teams have been deployed for ensuring immunization of each and every child across the district.

The parents have also been appealed to come forward for getting children vaccinated against deadly diseases and cooperate with staff to wipe out menace from the area.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made to protect health teams and conduct the campaign in peaceful environment.