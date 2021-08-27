UrduPoint.com

Health Deptt Kicks Off Mobile Vaccination Service For Tourists And Locals In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Health deptt kicks off mobile vaccination service for tourists and locals in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :To tackle the fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus, the Health department Abbottabad Friday has started a mobile vaccination campaign in Galyat to immunize the tourists and locals.

According to the details, as the Indian variant of Coronavirus was gripping Hazara division particularly district Abbottabad health department also increased the coronavirus vaccination campaign to immunize as many people and also providing mobile service to the tourists and locals of far-flung areas in Galyat.

Circle Bakot was also one of the difficult hilly and ignored areas of district Abbottabad where the Health Department has started the drive, Dr. Javed Bilal Ghafoor and Waseem Ahmed with the help of Ayub police post in-charge Waheed Abbasi and staff started vaccination for the locals and tourists.

People from all walks of life including tourists appreciated the efforts of the health department and said that this was the only way to restrict the outbreak of the coronavirus from the country.

Related Topics

India Police Abbottabad Mobile Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

10 minutes ago
 Outcome of national strategy for empowerment of Em ..

Outcome of national strategy for empowerment of Emirati women, a source of pride ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE steadily accomplishing big, strategic achievem ..

UAE steadily accomplishing big, strategic achievements: Hamdan bin Zayed

14 minutes ago
 Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions o ..

Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions off medal

21 minutes ago
 Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

31 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.