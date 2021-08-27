Health deptt kicks off mobile vaccination service for tourists and locals in Galyat

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :To tackle the fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus, the Health department Abbottabad Friday has started a mobile vaccination campaign in Galyat to immunize the tourists and locals.

According to the details, as the Indian variant of Coronavirus was gripping Hazara division particularly district Abbottabad health department also increased the coronavirus vaccination campaign to immunize as many people and also providing mobile service to the tourists and locals of far-flung areas in Galyat.

Circle Bakot was also one of the difficult hilly and ignored areas of district Abbottabad where the Health Department has started the drive, Dr. Javed Bilal Ghafoor and Waseem Ahmed with the help of Ayub police post in-charge Waheed Abbasi and staff started vaccination for the locals and tourists.

People from all walks of life including tourists appreciated the efforts of the health department and said that this was the only way to restrict the outbreak of the coronavirus from the country.