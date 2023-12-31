Health Deptt launches campaign to combat illegal narcotic drug activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the guidance of Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, on Sunday commenced a targeted campaign in response to the escalating illegal sale, storage, and distribution of narcotic drugs in the province.

According to Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the Department of Health has received numerous complaints regarding the illicit trade of narcotic medicines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These substances, falling under schedule B & G of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drug Rules 1982 (amended 2017), require

a separate license (Form-11) for authorized sale.

Executed by Drug Inspectors, a focused effort unfolded on December 26 and 27, 2023, across multiple districts.

The campaign's findings were promptly reported to the Secretary Health by the Director General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An extensive report reveals inspections of medical stores in various districts, resulting in actions taken against violators

of drug laws. In Abbottabad, 43 medical stores were inspected, leading to actions against 9 establishments.

Similar interventions occurred in Bannu, Buner, Chitral, DI Khan, Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Orakzai, Dir Lower, Swabi, Kohat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Swat, Charsadda, and Tank, with multiple stores facing consequences for drug law violations.

Secretary Health emphasized the continuity of this campaign until the complete eradication of illegal drug activities in the province.

Cases initiated against offenders will undergo preliminary investigation by Drug Inspectors, and upon permission from the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB), they will be forwarded to The Drug Court for judicial proceedings, as outlined in section 11(6) of The Drug Act 1976.

Offenders have been charged under sections 23 1 C, 23 1 (i), 23 1 a (X) of The Drug Act 1976, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drug Rules 1982 (amended 2017). Additionally, suspected sampling has been conducted for test analysis, accompanied by the sealing of premises.

Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir asserted a zero-tolerance policy towards such offenses, declaring his mission to eliminate illegal narcotic drug activities in the province.

The cases will be pursued with rigor to ensure a drug-free and healthy future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.