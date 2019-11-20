UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Launches School Children Screening

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:47 PM

After successful completion of pilot project,Punjab Primary and Secondary Health department launched second phase of screening of school children for detailed physical and eyes check up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :After successful completion of pilot project,Punjab Primary and Secondary Health department launched second phase of screening of school children for detailed physical and eyes check up.

An official source of education department told APP here on Wednesday that Policy & Strategic Planning (PSPU) unit in collaboration with School Education department had initiated the pilot-testing of school kids through nutrition supervisors on December 10,2018 for 20 schools of nine districts of Punjab under School Health & Nutrition Programme.

He said that in second phase the screening would be conducted in 10 cities of the province including Multan, Kasur, Bahawalpur,DG Khan,Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

On December 10,Provincial Health minister and local parliamentarians would open the screening at Govt High School Hamidpur Kanora Multan,the source informed.The screening would be concluded at Govt Girls High School, Kalaske, Gujranwala on December 16.

