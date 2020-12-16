Health deptt made proper arrangements to tackle 2nd wave of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department has made proper and effective arrangements to tackle the second wave of coronavirus in the province.

This was said by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (retired) M Usman while giving briefing to the media here on Wednesday.

He said those countries which did not adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus had to face great damage.

He said that no final research had been published regarding re-infection of coronavirus so far, however, research was under progress in this regard.

He said results of random sampling in educational institutions was crucial, therefore, the government had to decide closure of schools and colleges.

To a question, he said that vaccine was under trial process and the regulatory authority woulddecide about its approval for citizens.

He urged the masses to follow SOPs given by the government regarding COVID-19.