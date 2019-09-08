UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Makes Efforts To Eliminate Dengue Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Health deptt makes efforts to eliminate dengue virus

SARGODHA, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Rao Suleman Zahid on Sunday said anti dengue teams were striving hard to fight against the dengue larva.

He said that teams had detected dengue larva at Pull 47 graveyard and a scrape site.

He said that dengue vectors had been found here at two places where fumigation was completed.

The CEO said that all places had been cleared and no threat of dengue exist now at these places while teams were also vigilant to handle any emergency situation.

He said the health department had also set up dengue wards at all district and tehsil hospitals where all necessary medicines were available.

