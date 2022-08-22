Health Deptt organizes dengue prohibition walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A dengue prohibition awareness walk was held under Primary and Secondary Healthcare departments in order to minimize the risk of dengue virus spread among the masses.

The walk was led by Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal and NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf, while the walk was attended by a large number of doctors, paramedics, health secretariat staffers and civil society members.

It began from gate no-3 of Nishtar Hospital and culminated at clock tower Chowk.

Hand bills and pamphlets were distributed among participants and public to sensitize them about dengue spread.