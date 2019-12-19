Health deptt, PFA to launch operation against fake medicine

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority to control forgery in medicines, here on Thursday.

In this connection, both departments would launch a province-wide surprise grand operation against counterfeiters and fake drugs which is being sold in the market on the name of supplements or nutraceuticals.

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, adding that mostly fake drug manufacturers were running their businesses with the name of functional foods or nutraceuticals to keep themselves safe from the Drug Act.

He said, "All those drugs which are not included in the Drug Act that fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Authority." Muhammad Usman informed that the standing committee had approved PFA to make the food and drug authority in its eighth meeting.

A joint action of PFA and Health Department would help in the elimination of counterfeiters in Punjab, he concluded.