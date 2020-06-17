Health deptt posts Ali Mehdi as DHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Capt (retd), Muhammad Usman posted Deputy Medical Superintendent, Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit, Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi, as District Health Officer, (Preventive Services).

A notification in this regard said that his predecessor, Additional Principal Medical Officer (APMO) Dr Saleem Akbar Leghari is transferred and asked to report to Primary & Secondary healthcare department with immediate effect.