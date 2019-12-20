UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt, Punjab Food Authority To Launch Operation Against Fake Medicines

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to control forgery in medicines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to control forgery in medicines.

In this connection, both departments would launch a province-wide surprise grand operation against counterfeit and fake drugs which is being sold in the market in the name of supplements or nutraceuticals.

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, adding that mostly fake drug manufacturers were running their businesses in the name of functional foods or nutraceuticals to keep themselves safe from the Drug Act.

He said, "All those drugs which are not included in the Drug Act fall in the category of the Food Authority." Muhammad Usman said that the standing committee had approved the PFA to make food and drug authority in its eighth meeting.

A joint action by the PFA and Health Department would help in elimination of fake drugs in Punjab, he added.

