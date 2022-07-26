Health deptt starts month long special Coronavirus vaccination drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :A month long special Coronavirus vaccination drive from July 25 to August 25th has been kicked off in Abbottabad.

The campaign has been started with the cooperation of the district administration of Abbottabad and the health department, under which the first, second and booster dose vaccination of people above 12 years of age was continued.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim alongwith health teams vaccinated more than 300 employees and citizens of New Tehsil Abbottabad, Service Delivery Center (SDC), Additional Assistant Commissioners court and education Office employees.

The Heath department also requested citizens to ensure their vaccination during the special Coronavirus vaccination drive.