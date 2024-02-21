Health deptt stops MTI Hospitals BOGs from taking major decisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has stopped the board of Governors of all MTI Hospitals from taking major decisions including new appointments.

A letter by Advisor to the Chief Minister issued here on Wednesday said the new provincial government will make decisions regarding the policies of MTI hospitals untill that the BOGs were not authorized to take any kind of decisions.

