UrduPoint.com

Health Deptt Takes Special Measures After Diarrhea Outbreak In Shahu Village In Kalam

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Health deptt takes special measures after diarrhea outbreak in Shahu village in Kalam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan on Thursday said that special measures have been taken at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Dispensary for people suffering from vomiting and diarrhea in Shahu village of Kalam Valley.

During his visit to medical camp set up at Shahu village Dispensary, he said that the staff was providing 24 hours service in three shifts to the affected people adding that emergency measures were taken soon after the cases were reported before Eid.

He said that additional staff was immediately deployed and additional medicines were delivered to Shahu Dispensary and Kalam Hospital. So far, more than 600 affected people have been examined and treated and the number of people suffering from diarrhea had dropped by 50 percent.

He further said that samples of water and patients have been sent for lab tests to find out the causes.

Earlier the DHO had a detailed meeting with the staff and patients, during which he reviewed the availability of medicines and other facilities.

In a meeting with the patients, the DHO urged them to drink boiled water in view of the monsoon rains and abstain from food in the markets, and ensure cleanliness, especially hand hygiene.

Dr Saleem Khan said that the monsoon rains added unhealthy water to clean water in reservoirs, especially water tanks and springs, which led to stomach ailments that cause diarrhea and vomiting.

He said that so far one woman had died as the situation was under control, adding that the doctors and paramedic staff would remain deployed at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Dispensary till the end of the cases.

Related Topics

Water Swat Visit Died Springs Women Market From Rains

Recent Stories

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

55 minutes ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

1 hour ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.