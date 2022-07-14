Health deptt takes special measures after diarrhea outbreak in Shahu village in Kalam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan on Thursday said that special measures have been taken at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Dispensary for people suffering from vomiting and diarrhea in Shahu village of Kalam Valley.

During his visit to medical camp set up at Shahu village Dispensary, he said that the staff was providing 24 hours service in three shifts to the affected people adding that emergency measures were taken soon after the cases were reported before Eid.

He said that additional staff was immediately deployed and additional medicines were delivered to Shahu Dispensary and Kalam Hospital. So far, more than 600 affected people have been examined and treated and the number of people suffering from diarrhea had dropped by 50 percent.

He further said that samples of water and patients have been sent for lab tests to find out the causes.

Earlier the DHO had a detailed meeting with the staff and patients, during which he reviewed the availability of medicines and other facilities.

In a meeting with the patients, the DHO urged them to drink boiled water in view of the monsoon rains and abstain from food in the markets, and ensure cleanliness, especially hand hygiene.

Dr Saleem Khan said that the monsoon rains added unhealthy water to clean water in reservoirs, especially water tanks and springs, which led to stomach ailments that cause diarrhea and vomiting.

He said that so far one woman had died as the situation was under control, adding that the doctors and paramedic staff would remain deployed at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Dispensary till the end of the cases.