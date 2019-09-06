UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Taking Measures For Eradication Of Dengue: Dr. Yasmeen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Health deptt taking measures for eradication of dengue: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Thursday said the Health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province.

Doctors and paramedical staff were looking after dengue patients round the clock in all hospitals of Rawalpindi, she added.

She directed the all CEOs of public sector hospitals to submit their reports regarding measures taken for providing medical treatment to the dengue patients at the earliest.

She said that practical measures in field were utmost necessary to control dengue, adding that administrative officers were responsible to follow SOPs regarding anti-dengue campaign.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid further said that special attention was being paid on indoors and outdoors surveillance in all public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Effective strategy should be adopted for the eradication of dengue, she said, adding that negligence of field officer should not be tolerated. Action should be taken against responsible officer besides transferring from the post.

She said that special duties had been assigned for doctors and paramedical staff in all the dengue medical wards of public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi Post All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

51 minutes ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

51 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian lashes Carolinas after Bahamas ha ..

5 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sanjrani congratulates nation on Defence Day

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.