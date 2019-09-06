Health deptt taking measures for eradication of dengue: Dr. Yasmeen

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Thursday said the Health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province.

Doctors and paramedical staff were looking after dengue patients round the clock in all hospitals of Rawalpindi, she added.

She directed the all CEOs of public sector hospitals to submit their reports regarding measures taken for providing medical treatment to the dengue patients at the earliest.

She said that practical measures in field were utmost necessary to control dengue, adding that administrative officers were responsible to follow SOPs regarding anti-dengue campaign.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid further said that special attention was being paid on indoors and outdoors surveillance in all public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Effective strategy should be adopted for the eradication of dengue, she said, adding that negligence of field officer should not be tolerated. Action should be taken against responsible officer besides transferring from the post.

She said that special duties had been assigned for doctors and paramedical staff in all the dengue medical wards of public sector hospitals of Punjab.