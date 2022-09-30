Health deptt taking practical steps to eradicate dengue: CEO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The practical measures are being taken to eradicate the dengue virus in the district.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that anti dengue teams were inspecting places on a daily basis and cases were also being registered for the presence of larvae.

He said dengue patients in public and private hospitals were being kept in complete isolation and were being provided full care besides providing all medical facilities free.

''To prevent breeding of dengue larvae, dengue teams were taking steps to eliminate the dengue virus from homes, ponds, service stations, junk shops, schools and other places'', he added.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said the health situation regarding dengue throughout the district was under control because fogging spray and other teams were active and all measures were being taken to create awareness among the public.

"There is no shortage of medicines in any hospital across the district and the presence of doctors isbeing ensured in all hospitals", he added.