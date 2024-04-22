- Home
Health Deptt To Be Digitalized In Six Months To Improve Online Checking Of Vaccine Availability, Doctor’s Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Health Department would be digitalized and work over this task has been started with adoption of a software programme, said Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah.
Talking to newsmen at a ceremony of handing over of a fleet of two cold chain vehicles by World Health Organization (WHO) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, Syed Qasim Ali Shah claimed that within six months, Health department will become paperless and all communication would be carried out digitally.
WHO Regional Representative, Dr. Luo Dapeng handed over two cold chain trucks, android phones and essential medicine for flood relief here on Monday at Directorate General Health Services Peshawar.
Provincial Minister said adoption of software in Heath Deparment will help in online checking of vaccine availability in different hospitals, doctors duty and working of allied staff in medical institutions and hospitals.
He said Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also concentrating over containing fast spread of non-communicable diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and hyper tension in society and for this purpose launching a `Live Well’ initiative to emphasize healthy living among students.
Provincial Minister also thanked WHO for providing cold chain vehicles and android phones to health staff.
These vans will be an asset in strengthening and maintaining of cold chain equipment at provincial, district and UC level especially in the upcoming season of extreme summer.
Qasim Ali Shah said KP lacks essential equipment in ensure proper and smooth supply of vaccine in every nook and corner of the province.
In this regard, he continued, support from WHO, UNICEF and other international organizations are proving very helpful and supportive.
In response to a question, Health Minister said shortage of Cutaneous Leishmaniosis treatment vaccine will overcome in two weeks time.
The medicine used in treatment of CL is not available in public sector hospitals in province as a result of which people infected with the skin disease are facing problems in getting treatment.
He said consultation with WHO is in progress and soon the new stock of glucantime injection will arrive in the province.
