UrduPoint.com

Health Deptt To Hold Medical Camps

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Health deptt to hold medical camps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The health department will organize 11 free medical camps to provide free facilities to patients and free tests of various diseases, including TB and hepatitis.

Chief Executive Officer Health Mushtaq Bashir on Saturday, while talking to APP, said that free camps would be organized from March 20 to 22.

The camps would be set up at tehsil headquarters hospitals, including Kot Momin, Bhalwal, Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Shahpur, while five camps would be set up at rural health centres, he added.

Mushtaq Bashir said the health department was utilizing all possible steps to provide free medicalfacilities to the masses, adding that qualified doctors would check patients in the freescreening camps.

More Stories From Pakistan

