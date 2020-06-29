UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt To Induct 2200 Doctors Through SPSC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Health deptt to induct 2200 doctors through SPSC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Services of 2200 doctors would be hired through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) so as to address any shortage of personnel in different healthcare facilities across the province, this was decided here Monday in a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho along with Chief Secretary, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

It was further decided that Higher education Commission of Pakistan would be urgently approached for approval to increase the number of technical seats at provincial government owned medical colleges and universities.

The meeting also attended by Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Said Quraishi and concerned officials agreed that there was an urgency to enhance capacity building of doctors and paramedics in ventilator management and also to increase the numbers of HDUs and ICUs in different government hospitals handling COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Azra Pechuho mentioned that 452 rapid response teams comprising 1382 doctors and paramedics were already in the field and that another group of 400 doctors were offering tele-medicine services to the masses.

