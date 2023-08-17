Open Menu

Health Deptt To Nominate 23 Martyred Doctors, Paramedics For Civil Award

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Health deptt to nominate 23 martyred doctors, paramedics for civil award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has decided to nominate 23 doctors, nurses, and paramedics staff from across the province for the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

An official of the health department here Thursday said that the nominations would include medical staff who embraced martyrdom while rendering services during the corona pandemic in the province.

"The Federal government has sought details of the martyrs for the civil award besides payment of the martyrs' package," he added.

