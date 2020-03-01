Health Directorate Baltistan hold emergency meeting on precautions of crona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Director health Baltistan division Dr.Iqbal while talking to media said emergency meeting of all Health Managers held at Health Directorate Baltistan.

Detailed discussion and deliberations made on Novel Corona Virus Prevention and Control Measures taken and to be taken on war footing.

Necessary direction conveyed to all DHOs, he said.

The meeting members were informed that PPE Kits were handed over to DHO Skardu and MS DHQ Skardu.

They visited both isolation centres while a mock exercise and demonstration was also done.

More PPEs , thermal scanners and sample transportation kits would be provided soon the health official said, adding, Divisional Corona Surveillance and response Cell has been established and things are being done smoothly.