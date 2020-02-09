UrduPoint.com
Health Directorate Holds Free Eye Camps At Mohmand, Orakzai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Directorate Health Service Merged Areas here Sunday organized free eye camps in Mohmand and Orakzai merged districts.

The purpose behind holding of such camps was to provide free-of-cost checkup and medical facilities to needy people of the areas.

The medical camps were organized in Ghiljo, Orakzai and DHQ Khar, Bajaur distirct. A total of 2070 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals in these camps.

Meanwhile, three community awareness sessions were conducted in Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Medical experts briefed the participants about signs, symptoms and essential precautionary measures relating to eye diseases. They urged people for proper consumption of vitamin-A for healthy eyes.

Public appreciated the efforts of Health Directorate and the whole team of Eye Care Services Program for providing quality treatment to the poor and deserving people living in far flung areas of the merged districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

