Health, district admin officials review measures to contain dengue spread

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Zarak Toru and District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan Thursday visited several tyre shops, block factories and scrapyards in Nawansher to check measures to prevent the spread of dengue.

The team also surveyed different areas and found presence of dengue larvae in tyres containing water. These were physically destroyed on the spot.

Owners of tyre shops, block factories and scrapyards were strictly warned that all water-holding containers, plastic bottles and tyres, whether new or old, should be properly packed and covered to minimize the risk of mosquito breeding.

Petrol pumps and repair shops were also ordered to ensure that no water was left accidentally stored in the tyres. Keeping in view the increasing number of dengue cases in other districts of the Hazara division, particularly districts Haripur and Mansehra, health department and administration were taking special measures in Abbottabad.

Today in Abbottabad district, 10 cases of dengue fever were registered, while in Mansehra district the registered cases were 29, and the worst affected district was Haripur where 149 cases were reported.