Health, Education, Housing Priority Of Govt: Bilal Kayani

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said that the provision of health, education and housing facilities was priority of the incumbent government.

He said this in a meeting with Representative of United Nation's Population Fund (UNFPA) in Pakistan, Dr. Luay Shabaneh who called on him here at the Parliament House.

The Convener informed the progress and developments of the parliamentary task force regarding the re-evaluation and re-designing of the SDGs progress tracking mechanism, the suggestions received from the Chief of SDGs at the Ministry of Planning and Development, the collaborations and agreements drawn upon the visit of the UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator along with the issue of population growth due to which the resources and service delivery mechanism for better health, quality education, food production and housing have become a challenge.

Both sides focused on alleviation of the problems arising in the provision of quality education, health services, food production and housing due to the unanticipated increase in the population of Pakistan.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh expressed the faith in the vision of the Convener and re-affirmed his commitment on behalf of the UNFPA to extend complete support, assistance, and facilitation to the Parliamentary Task Force in the implementation and accomplishment of the 17 SDGs.

