MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH), Dr Akhtar Malik said that health and education were the keys for shaping up and building of a society and are the prime focus of PTI.

Addressing a Final Year Design Project Financing ceremony organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at NFC-IET here Friday, the minister said Pakistani engineers possess a lot of potential and have served the country wholeheartedly despite shortage of resources. He maintained that the ups and downs go side by side in life but each one of us should keep our approach in the right direction. The minister insisted that only engineers could give the concept of Naya Pakistan, adding that they had earned a name for the country by demonstrating their skills abroad. Dr Malik extolled PEC for financing the projects and observed that more investment should be employed in health and education sectors.

MAPs Sania Kamran, Sabeen Gul, Asif Raan, Saleem Labar, PEC Punjab president, Dr Niaz Ahmed and a good number of students attended the event. Chairman PEC, Haroon Najeeb stressed the budding engineers to come forward and play their role in building the country. He insisted that engineers could rid the country of several problems faced by it besides its construction. He facilitated the delegation and executive bodies of the universities for sending their projects and participation in the ceremony.

NFC-IET VC, Dr Akhtar Kalro thanked the PEC chairman for giving the varsity an opportunity to hold the ceremony. He lauded his team and all the universities which participated in the event. Convener Pakistan Development Committee, Engineer Mir Masood shed light on the objectives of the event. Later, 250 projects of 50 varieties from across the country were given financing certificates.