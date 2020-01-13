UrduPoint.com
Health, Education Need To Be Prioritized In Erstwhile FATA: Senate Body

Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday said the health and education departments were in need to be prioritized in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to bring them at par with the developed areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday said the health and education departments were in need to be prioritized in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to bring them at par with the developed areas of the country.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi here at the Parliament House. The meeting was also attended by Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Fida Muhammadand, Secretary Frontier States Region Aslam Kamboh and senior officers from the Ministry for States and Frontier Regions, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Human Resource Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FIA, PIA along with all quarters concerned.

The meeting discussed in detail doubling of students' quota from erstwhile FATA in different universities and colleges, salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT Deeni Madaris in FATA and appointments made in Khyber Pakhtukhwa Health Department. Chairman of the committee Taj Muhammad Afridi said the government must focus on the social and economic development of the merged areas.

The committee was informed that currently FATA had been allotted 4,048 seats in different universities and colleges in which 2000 had been filled so far. The committee stressed to double the seats in all government colleges and universities and asked to provide a list of universities that failed to comply the official instructions in that regard.

The PMC informed that applications had been invited from the students of erstwhile FATA and the quota had been enhanced.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) informed that the notification had been issued and all the universities had increased the seats and from next session, the admissions would take place as per the new quota.

While briefing on salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT of Deeni Madaris of erstwhile FATA, the committee was informed that currently 490 teachers were working in different Deeni Madaris. The teachers had not been paid salaries since June 30, 2019. It was revealed that the Department of Finance had not released funds for the project. The committee stressed the need for payment of emoluments by 31st January, this month. SAFRON secretary assured the committee of the compliance. Discussing details of appointments made by Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Health Department, a list of illegal appointments were submitted to the committee.The committee was informed that these illegal appointments were made during the ban period and that they were not found on their duty stations and receiving their salaries at homes.

The committee stressed the need to terminate all such candidates after completing all codal formalities.

