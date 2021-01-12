Health, education prime focus of PTI govt, says Yasmin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that health and education are the prime focus of the government for provision of facilities to the masses.

Speaking at a roadshow, under the auspices of Punjab Health Foundation here, Yasmin Rashid stated that government would not compromise over health of masses.

" Health is a great blessing. If it is lost, everything is lost. " she said adding that health cards would be provided to people by end of 2021.

She stated that Punjab government would also inject Rs 21billion in the health sector released by Federal govt.

Over two million people will get the cards, the minister and informed that 45 PC population has received these cards so far.

" Public is the asset for a country that is why govt is investing in human capital, " Rashid stated.

She maintained that they were building Nishtar-II, Cardiology hospital in DG and three other heath facilities in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bahawalnagar will be constructed with Rs 30 billion as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The minister announced to erect office of Punjab Health Foundation in Multan soon.

Hailing healthcare professional of Punjab, she noted that they had worked very hard during Coronovirus pandemic.

She informed that the foundation had extended record 900 loans to healthworkers adding that it has recovered 97 of it so far.

Employment opportunities for health providers in private sector was priority of the govt, Ms Rashid maintained adding that PTI govt has recruited 32,000 people in health through PPSC on regular basis so far which is a record.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated health minister efforts for reactiving Punjab Health Foundation.

MD PHF, Dr Kiran Khursheed thanked the minister for creating convenience for heathworkers.

MPAs, Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Langha, ACS, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretaries Nabeel Awan, Ajmal Bhatti and others attended the show.