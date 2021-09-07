UrduPoint.com

Health, Education Sectors Given Top Priority: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Health, education sectors given top priority: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed Tuesday said that the Punjab Chief Minister has given him task of development of Multan division while health and education sectors were being given top priority.

Addressing a meeting arranged here, he said sewerage problem in the city had reached at critical stage for which a final deadline been issued to WASA. An ideal sanitation system would be introduced in the city, he added.

He said scope of Multan Waste Management Company would be extended to the rural union councils.

He said special attention would be given to the Walled City Project to enhance the beauty. Cultural heritage of the city would also be promoted to highlight the centuries-old history of the city of saints, he maintained.

Irshad Ahmed said that 158 corona patients were being treated in critical condition at Nishtar hospital out of which 99% patients not vaccinated against corona vaccine.

He said special attention would be paid to hold transparency in registry branch.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Education Punjab Company Top

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

6 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

14 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

18 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited ..

Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited oncology centre of excellence ..

52 minutes ago
 Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.