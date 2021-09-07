Health, education sectors given top priority: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed Tuesday said that the Punjab Chief Minister has given him task of development of Multan division while health and education sectors were being given top priority.

Addressing a meeting arranged here, he said sewerage problem in the city had reached at critical stage for which a final deadline been issued to WASA. An ideal sanitation system would be introduced in the city, he added.

He said scope of Multan Waste Management Company would be extended to the rural union councils.

He said special attention would be given to the Walled City Project to enhance the beauty. Cultural heritage of the city would also be promoted to highlight the centuries-old history of the city of saints, he maintained.

Irshad Ahmed said that 158 corona patients were being treated in critical condition at Nishtar hospital out of which 99% patients not vaccinated against corona vaccine.

He said special attention would be paid to hold transparency in registry branch.