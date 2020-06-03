Health, education to be priorities of government in next ADP: KP Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that health and education would be top priorities of provincial government in Annual Development Program (ADP) of financial year 2020-21

He was chairing a meeting regarding formulation of ADP for next financial year here on Wednesday. Besides the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Hamayoon Khan and other relevant authorities.

The meeting discussed in detailed various proposed projects of health and education sector to be included in next ADP. Participants reviewed progress made so far on completion of ongoing developmental schemes relating to education and health.

Regarding overall utilization of funds released under current ADP, the meeting was informed that 78 percent of fund has been utilized so far and efforts are being made to ensure maximum utilization of released funds by end of this financial year.

The Chief Minister termed strengthening of health infrastructure in merged districts as one of important priority areas of his government and directed high ups of health department to take necessary steps for timely completion of upgrading and projects that are aimed strengthening of all District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals of the merged areas.

He has directed concerned quarters to give timelines for completion of process starting from preparation of PC-1 up to ground breaking of new developmental schemes stressing to complete projects as per timeline.

The Chief Minister directed high ups of health department to take all necessary steps to complete ongoing developments schemes of health sectors specially construction of hospital buildings as well as to ensure availability of required health staff and medical equipment for under completion hospitals by the time when these facilities would be ready to be handed over to health department.

He has also directed concerned quarters to make a workable plan for regularization of doctors, teachers and other contract employees of merged areas.

KP CM also directed education department to devise a feasible plan for reconstruction and rehabilitation of all damaged schools in merged areas and availability of teachers.

He directed to prepare a project for availability of missing facilities in public sector schools in vicinity of provincial capital.

CM directed education department to start second shifts in public sector schools especially in those areas where land is not availability for upgrading.

Expressing dissatisfaction over slow pace of progress on some of developmental schemes, Chief Minister directed to find out reasons and to identify responsible.

He also directed planning and development department to propose new schemes for next ADP following policy of merit and need.