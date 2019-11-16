Health, education top priorities of PTI government: Shahzad Arbab

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Health and Education were top priorities of the government , said Advisor to the PM on Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab while addressing an annual prize distribution ceremony here at Abbottabad Public school (APS).

He said more than ten million children were out of schools in the country while in KP alone 2.2 million children were not enlighten with education which demanded passion and hard work to excel the field of education.

Earlier, students presented speeches in urdu and English languages together with traditional dances.

Principal APS Dr. Syed Waqar Ali presented the annual report of the college and also announced grant of one month bonus salary for college staff.

On the occasion, Advisor to the CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Zia Ullah Bangash, Gen. (R) Ayaz Rana, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer Ul islam, DC Amir Afaq, teachers and parents of the graduating students were also present.