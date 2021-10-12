UrduPoint.com

Health, Ehsaas, Kissan Cards Among Govt's Foremost Priorities: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:35 PM

Health, Ehsaas, Kissan cards among govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government's health card, providing free of charge complete health facilities to the masses, was a unique step not only for Pakistan but the whole world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government's health card, providing free of charge complete health facilities to the masses, was a unique step not only for Pakistan but the whole world.

The health and Ehsaas cards would provide a big relies to the backward segments, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress regarding Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards.

He said the work in that respect was being beefed up in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by establishing a special cell.

He said after the completion of process in Lahore, the distribution of health cards across Punjab would be ensured.

He further said Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards were among the government's foremost priorities.

Besides special assistants to the prime minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and other relevant officers, the meeting was attended via video link by the chief ministers and chief secretaries of Punjab and KP.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the distribution of health cards and the provision of health facilities in KP as well as Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions of Punjab.

It was told that the second phase of health cards distribution in Punjab would soon be started from Lahore and the work in that respect was in progress on fast pace.

Regarding Kissan Card, the meeting was told that the distribution of Kissan Card had been started from South Punjab and its positive effects were coming.

Besides the provision of direct subsidy for the financial assistance of farmers through Kissan Card, the element of transparency had also been ensured.

Furthermore, the meeting was told that a strategy to include more products for the provision of subsidy through Kissan Card was also in final stages.

The prime minister directed for early distribution of Health, Kissan and Ehsaas cards as well as the completion of related arrangements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Jamshed National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cu ..

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

2 minutes ago
 Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation ..

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation imperative for maintaining ed ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work S ..

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants ..

2 minutes ago
 Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door ..

Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door to door voters' verification ..

2 minutes ago
 G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism effo ..

G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.