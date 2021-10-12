Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government's health card, providing free of charge complete health facilities to the masses, was a unique step not only for Pakistan but the whole world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government's health card, providing free of charge complete health facilities to the masses, was a unique step not only for Pakistan but the whole world.

The health and Ehsaas cards would provide a big relies to the backward segments, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress regarding Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards.

He said the work in that respect was being beefed up in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by establishing a special cell.

He said after the completion of process in Lahore, the distribution of health cards across Punjab would be ensured.

He further said Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards were among the government's foremost priorities.

Besides special assistants to the prime minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and other relevant officers, the meeting was attended via video link by the chief ministers and chief secretaries of Punjab and KP.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the distribution of health cards and the provision of health facilities in KP as well as Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions of Punjab.

It was told that the second phase of health cards distribution in Punjab would soon be started from Lahore and the work in that respect was in progress on fast pace.

Regarding Kissan Card, the meeting was told that the distribution of Kissan Card had been started from South Punjab and its positive effects were coming.

Besides the provision of direct subsidy for the financial assistance of farmers through Kissan Card, the element of transparency had also been ensured.

Furthermore, the meeting was told that a strategy to include more products for the provision of subsidy through Kissan Card was also in final stages.

The prime minister directed for early distribution of Health, Kissan and Ehsaas cards as well as the completion of related arrangements.