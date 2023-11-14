Open Menu

Health Emergency Announced In Seven KP Hospital For MDCAT Test

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Health emergency announced in seven KP hospital for MDCAT test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on the directives of the Secretary of Health had announced a health emergency in seven MTI and district headquarters hospitals of the province due to the conduct of the MDCAT test on November 26.

According to a notification issued here the Secretary of Health directed all the relevant quarters to ensure the availability of emergency healthcare services on the date to cope with any situation.

The hospitals where health emergency has been declared included Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital (MTI) and DHQ Hospital (MTI) DI Khan, DHQ Hospital Kohat, Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI) Peshawar, Mardan Medical Complex (MTI) and DHQ Hospital Mardan, DHQ hospital Batkhela, Malakand, Saidu Teaching Hospital Saidu Sharif and THQ hospital, Kabal in district Swat and Ayub Medical Complex (MTI) Abbottabad.

