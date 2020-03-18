Health emergency declared as 28 tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday unveiled plans to fight coronavirus with an enhanced funding of Rs 5 billion stating that health emergency has been declared in Punjab and a 1000-bed temporary hospital would be built to treat the Coronavirus patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday unveiled plans to fight coronavirus with an enhanced funding of Rs 5 billion stating that health emergency has been declared in Punjab and a 1000-bed temporary hospital would be built to treat the Coronavirus patients.

Talking to media during his visit to country's largest quarantine area in Multan Industrial Estate Area, Buzdar said that there were 189 suspected patients out of whom 28 have so far been tested positive for coronavirus but another 143 were tested negative in the province. He said that result of 38 suspected persons was awaited.

He said, it has been decided to ban the entry of tourists into recreational areas, hill stations like Murree. He said, shopping malls would close businesses 10pm daily and only necessary skeleton staff would attend offices.

Buzdar said that provincial government was alert from the very beginning and had started taking steps to contain the virus from Jan 3, 2020 adding that initially a Rs 236 million funding was allocated which has now been enhanced up to Rs 5 billion.

He said that provincial government would also set up a camp near Taftan border in Balochistan for the residents of Punjab adding that they were in contact with Balochistan government in this connection.

Buzdar said that 1200 more people would reach Multan quarantine area from Taftan border on Thursday, March 19.

CM said that these new decisions were taken during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to a quarantine facility in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said that factories and markets would, however, remain operational.

Punjab Chief Minister said that government has set up 41 High Dependency Units while three hospitals have already been allocated for treatment of the patients at Lahore, Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh.

CM said that provincial government was forming committees at district level to attract larger community participation in support of anti-corona measures. The committees would comprise elected representatives, and representatives from Chambers of Commerce.

He said that government was also in talks with the industry to ensure availability of masks and hand sanitizers.

Consultant on infectious diseases and CEO Shoukat Khanam Cancer Hospital Dr. Faisal Sultan advised people to exercise social distancing to contribute to the efforts to slow down the virus spread.

He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.

He said that N-95 masks show good results compared to ordinary masks and government was ensuring that these masks were available with all health workers.

He said that people should wash hands regularly and maintain good hygiene.

He said that elderly people should be taken care of properly.

He said that strategy to fight coronavirus would continue to be modified in accordance with the needs step by step but continuously.

Later, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Dr. Faisal also visited the quarantine facility and highly appreciated the efforts of the administration. CM said that Multan quarantine was a model which can be replicated in other parts as and when required.