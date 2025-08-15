Health Emergency declared in flood-affected districts, control rooms established

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Health Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtisham Ali, a health emergency has been declared in the flood and heavy rainfall-affected districts of Buner, Swat, Mansehra, Bajaur, Mohmand, and Abbottabad.

The recent heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods have caused significant loss of life and property in these areas.

According to the Directorate General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Directors of Medical Teaching Institutions have been directed to immediately establish Flood Control Rooms within their districts and hospitals, and share daily updates on disease cases and the situation with the concerned authorities.

The step aims to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and smooth functioning of health facilities.

The Health Department has instructed all doctors, paramedics, and medical staff to remain on high alert and respond promptly to any emergency.

All leaves of healthcare staff have been cancelled to ensure uninterrupted medical services in hospitals.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali stated, “The provincial government prioritizes the health and safety of its people. In this emergency, all health facilities and staff must remain fully mobilized and maintain close coordination with district administrations and rescue teams to provide timely and effective services.”