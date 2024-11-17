Health emergency declared in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon announced that the government had declared

smog a natural disaster, enforcing a health emergency across the district.

Speaking during a meeting on smog prevention, she highlighted that leaves of officers

and staff in relevant departments had been canceled to address the crisis effectively.

The deputy commissioner directed immediate demolition of brick kilns operating without

zigzag technology and called for the compilation of data on all brick kilns in the district.

Smoke-emitting vehicles are to be taken off the roads immediately, and strict action

will be taken against those burning crop residues.

She also emphasized the inspection of government vehicles to ensure they meet

environmental standards.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected Rehri Bazaar, Wagon Stand, and Bus Stand,

reviewing the prices of essential commodities and instructing vendors to display official

rate lists prominently.

Additionally, she visited Darul Aman and Qasr-e-Bahbood, interacting with women under

training and encouraging them to excel in their skills and market their products

effectively.