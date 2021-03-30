UrduPoint.com
Health Emergency Declared In Province To Contain Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday declared health emergency in view of increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the province and National Command and Control Center (NCOC) decisions.

The competent authority has issued further instruction and restrictions for strict compliance.

According to details, there would be complete ban on marriage ceremonies (both indoor and outdoor) from March 31, 2021 onwards" in the districts of Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Dir Lower, Kohat, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Dir Upper districts having positively rate more than eight percent.

The violators of the above instruction and restrictions would be penalized under the relevant law.

It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

