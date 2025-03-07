Health Emergency Response Committee Meets
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:08 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan, and CEO District Health Authority Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, in which measures regarding the prevention and control of dengue were reviewed.
The meeting was briefed on the sweep-up activities (Phase 2) ongoing from February 24 to March 2, 2025, under which 59,146 houses were inspected in the union councils of Potohar Town, Chaklala Cantt, Rawalpindi Cantt and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.
It was briefed that 310 indoor teams were deployed, which achieved 91.08% target. 105 teams were appointed for outdoor surveillance, which inspected 18,311 locations and identified larvae at a total of 9,788 locations.
The meeting was further informed that 53,773 houses were to be inspected from March 3 to 7, 2025, in which 316.5 indoor teams were deployed. So far, 28,733 houses have been inspected, out of which dengue larvae were found in 1,417 houses.109.5 teams were deployed under outdoor surveillance, which inspected 9,030 locations and confirmed the presence of larvae at 2 locations.
On March 5, 2025, larvae were found at 18 locations during the inspection of 9,529 houses, while larvae were found at 2 locations during the inspection of 3,165 outdoor locations. The meeting was also briefed on the legal actions taken during 2025, according to which 34 FIRs were registered, 17 places were sealed, 233 challans were issued, and a total fine of Rs2,10,500 was imposed.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner was also briefed about the dengue awareness campaign at the Union Council level, special cleanliness drives and parliamentarians’ meetings at the parliamentary level. Moreover, the meeting was also briefed on the status of IRS pumps, according to which the repair of 330 out of 429 pumps has been completed while the repair of 99 pumps is pending.
Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan said that all departments should work together to make the ongoing campaign against dengue more effective. He directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance be further tightened, fines and legal actions be intensified, and public awareness campaigns be made more active to prevent the spread of dengue.
