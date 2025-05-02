Health Employees' Leaves Cancelled Amid Emergency Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Punjab health department has announced cancellation of 'all kinds' of leaves of all health professionals.
Through a notification issued by the Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab strict directive read "all kinds of leaves for doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals" have been cancelled
under its administrative control.
The directive, referenced as NO.E&A(Health)1-454/2019, follows a previous order dated April 28, 2025, and takes immediate effect until further notice.
According to the notification, all earned leaves, extraordinary leaves (EOL), and casual leaves stand canceled. However, certain exemptions have been made including ex-Pakistan leave, Hajj/ Umrah leave, medical leave, maternity leave, study leave, and Iddat leave.
The decision highlighted the urgent need to ensure maximum workforce availability during the recent development after the escalation arose from the eastern border.
Moreover, the order includes all concerned medical professionals presently on leave must report back to their respective departments/ institutions immediately.
Implementing the order, Rawalpindi's health education institutions and hospitals have seen strong response from the medical and paramedical staff.
Sources informed APP that the attendance at allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ Hospital has reached the desired strength.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar8 seconds ago
-
Two held in elderly woman's blind murder case10 seconds ago
-
Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures12 seconds ago
-
Pehalgam's false flag operation exposes India's evil designs against Pakistan: Experts15 seconds ago
-
India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori23 seconds ago
-
'Echo de Music' workshop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture27 seconds ago
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital10 minutes ago
-
687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April10 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for stronger academia-industry collaboration at GIKI Career Fair 202511 minutes ago
-
ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire20 minutes ago
-
Developers directed for strict compliance of rules and regulations20 minutes ago
-
Power supply disrupted at 150 feeders21 minutes ago