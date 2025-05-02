Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Punjab health department has announced cancellation of 'all kinds' of leaves of all health professionals.

Through a notification issued by the Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab strict directive read "all kinds of leaves for doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals" have been cancelled

under its administrative control.

The directive, referenced as NO.E&A(Health)1-454/2019, follows a previous order dated April 28, 2025, and takes immediate effect until further notice.

According to the notification, all earned leaves, extraordinary leaves (EOL), and casual leaves stand canceled. However, certain exemptions have been made including ex-Pakistan leave, Hajj/ Umrah leave, medical leave, maternity leave, study leave, and Iddat leave.

The decision highlighted the urgent need to ensure maximum workforce availability during the recent development after the escalation arose from the eastern border.

Moreover, the order includes all concerned medical professionals presently on leave must report back to their respective departments/ institutions immediately.

Implementing the order, Rawalpindi's health education institutions and hospitals have seen strong response from the medical and paramedical staff.

Sources informed APP that the attendance at allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ Hospital has reached the desired strength.