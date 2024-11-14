Health Expert Advise Avoiding Outdoor Activities, Wearing Masks Amid Smog
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Renowned Pulmonologist Dr Irfan Malik on Thursday urged citizens to minimize travel and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the unprecedented smog wave is triggering a surge in respiratory diseases and eye infections, affecting millions.
"Smog is a silent killer. We must take collective action to reduce emissions and protect our environment," he said.
"The desire for luxury has forced people to prefer private vehicles over public transport, which has led to a drastic increase in the number of vehicles on the roads and alarming levels of pollution," he added.
Dr. Malik also suggested wearing masks, avoiding strenuous exercise and keeping medication readily available.
To a question, he said that a crippling smog wave has engulfed the region, leaving countless children and citizens struggling with relentless coughing, asthma attacks, pink eye and watery eyes.
He added that the alarming increase in respiratory problems has led to unprecedented levels of lung-related diseases.
